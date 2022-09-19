Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Peacock in This Picture in 15 Seconds?

Optical Illusions have become quite an entertaining aspect of the internet as it seldom fails to get the users hooked on the challenges they offer. Different categories of these mind-tricking images offer a fresh variety that ensures longevity of these types of content.

From the treasure trove of such illusions, we have brought one of the many gems it contains. The picture is not constructed and can be touted as an illusion offered by nature. In the picture, a landscape is visible. Covered with dry grass, with small patches of green pasture, the landscape also fosters a herd of deer.

Now, here comes the challenge. Somewhere in this landscape is a peacock. Yes, you heard that right. A peacock is quite amazingly hidden in the picture. Despite the landscape being bland, when it comes to shades, one would think that it is easier to find a colourful bird. But once you set your focus on the image, you find that it is not the case.

The developers of the optical illusion have given the viewers a time period of 15 seconds to find the peacock. So, do you think you would be able to complete the challenge? Let’s find out.

If you have successfully found the peacock, then kudos! But, if you were unable to find the bird, fret not and read further as we have the solution right here. If you closely look at the image, it is divided into three parts. The upper part is the part with trees. The middle is the once with a significant number of dry shrubs. The third part is the one with a ditch.

The maximum number of deer is in the middle section of the picture. Now, if you look at the bottom-right corner of the middle section, you will see that the peacock is hiding behind the deer.

