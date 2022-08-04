Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Pilot at This Chaotic Airport in Under a Minute?

Our observation plays an important role in the foundation of our perception. The way we see and make sense of our surroundings largely depends on how observational we are. Observational skills, varying from person to person, are tested out on a daily basis. Even in small tasks, comes into play, our observation.

While natural tests are thrown at us quite frequently, there are also some that are synthesized or created that one can take to put their observation skills to test and challenge their strength. Such as this chaotic image created by a Bingo company called PlayOJO.

The image shows a hectic airport. The construction of the image is done in such a way that it makes it quite difficult for a person to channel their focus in one direction. The image, apart from showcasing an airport building and an airplane, displays hordes of people. The task here is that the viewer has to spot the pilot.

Here is the image:

As per the Sun’s report, only 24 percent of all people are able to find the pilot in this image of a hectic airport. Will you be able to secure a spot in the top 24 percent? Now, if you have succeeded in spotting the pilot then congratulations are in order. If not, then read further to find the correct position of the pilot. The pilot can be spotted at the bottom left corner of the crowded image.

Theis visual task was developed with quite thematic intention. Seeing the world opening up and again and airports witnessing long queues, PlayOJO decided to create this task. A similar image was created by a British-based pottery company called Portmeirion. In the image is a picnic assortment with multiple things rested on a blanket. The viewer has to find the item that is the odd one out.

