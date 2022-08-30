Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Thief Lurking at This Halloween Party in 10 Seconds?

Whether or not optical illusions tell you five deep, dark truths about yourself, they certainly give you a few minutes of low-risk mental exercise. Here’s presenting the Halloween party thief exercise. In the picture given, there’s a Halloween party being attended by several cute cartoon characters in spooky outfits. Your job is to find the thief hidden in there. That prospect would be scarier than all the ghostly guests at Halloween, wouldn’t you say?

There are ghosts and superheroes and ninjas in attendance at this Halloween party. But don’t allow them to distract you, because this is an exercise in focus. It’s important not to lose focus because you don’t have very long to do this? Just about 10 seconds. Take a deep breath before you look at the photo below. Ready? You got this.

Did you get the thief? If not, you could certainly go back and look for it again. It’s your time and you’ll waste it if you want to.

If not, focus on the person in the blue dress with a cat-ear headband. They’re standing right next to the other person in the blue dress with the bubblegum pink hair. Notice anything? They have their hand sneakily tucked into the person next to them, dressed in a black ninja costume. The person who’s getting pick-pocketed has a drink in hand, so there’s no blaming them if they’re being a little inattentive.

If you did get it on your own, how long did it take you? It doesn’t matter either way, but here’s hoping this distracted you from worse aspects of the world for a few seconds. In the real world, one doesn’t often get a chance at a do-over in picking out imposters at parties. One should do well to remember that this Halloween.

Historically, Halloween stems from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts, who lived approximately 2,000 years ago in England, Ireland and Northern France, celebrated Samhain as part of their “New Year" celebrations.

The Celts thought that on the night before their New Year (October 31), “the border between the realms of the living and the dead becomes smudged," allowing souls of the dead to return to Earth for a limited period of time.

