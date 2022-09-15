Optical Illusion: Can You Trace The Hidden Snow Leopard in 13 Seconds?

Optical illusions can be of various kinds- cognitive, psychological and physical. It can test your observation skills in the form of a riddle, brain teaser, or numeric or pictorial depiction. Usually, these illusions are quick to solve, but sometimes, they can make you scratch your head in confusion. One such trendy optical illusion has surfaced over the internet. And if you want to sharpen your memory skills, give it a try. In this optical illusion, you need to find the snow leopard in the picture without scrolling for the answer.

The now-viral picture shows ranges of rocky mountains covered with a blanket of snow. According to Jagran Josh, the image was clicked by Indian wildlife photographer Hira Punjabi in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. As per the reports, he also described this as one of the greatest experiences he ever had. In the photo, a big cat can also be seen lurking in the mountain. Now, the challenge for you is to spot the hidden predator in the snow-covered mountains within 13 seconds.

Here is the image:

If you are a good observer, you may have spotted the animal quickly but for those who are still struggling to figure out where the leopard exactly is in the picture, here’s another hint for you. Look closely at the right bottom of the snap. The greyish fur big cat can be seen climbing the rocky mountain to reach the top.

The snow leopard is a master of camouflage and is known to blend into the environment to hide from its prey, amazing right? Spot the animal with your friends, but this time make it a little tricky by setting a timer to it. Ask your close ones to solve the mind-bending optical illusions in 10 seconds.

