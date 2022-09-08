Optical Illusion Challenge: Can You Spot The Chameleon in This Visual Art Within 20 Seconds?

Solving optical illusions is one of the best ways to pass the time and sharpen your concentration skills. “A picture is worth a thousand words" is a popular phrase that means sometimes complex and multiple ideas can be conveyed by a single image instead of using a thousand-word long report.

With the addition of ambiguities, paradoxes, and distortions, an image becomes nothing less than a puzzling labyrinth. Many brain teasers that are available on the internet can check one’s observational level by testing their ability to find a hidden character on a single image. We bring you one such intriguing challenge that will put your brain and eye coordination to the test. A visual art that is going viral on the internet comes can easily trick netizens.

In the image, the trickiest part is to spot a hidden chameleon. The vibrant image is sure to tamper with one’s perception and trick their brain as the chameleon is aptly hidden with the peppy colours of the portrait. Filled with multi-coloured parrots seated on a branch of a tree, a small chameleon is blurred in the image. If you want to put your observational skill to the test, then you must spot the hidden chameleon within 20 seconds. Take a look at the visual art below:

Were you able to find the chameleon in 20 seconds?

The illusion is sure to play with your mind, however, if you were able to find the creature in the image, then your brain definitely works fast. But do not worry if you are still stuck with the puzzling image. Notably, a chameleon’s ability to change colour is one of the most unnerving and fascinating factors about them. In real life, they merge with the background due to their unique ability which makes it difficult to spot them.

Which is similar in this optical illusion as well. The vivid colours and a barrage of similar-looking parrots in some way make it difficult for a person to spot the position of the creature. However, if you look closely, the chameleon’s eye looks like another parrot in the image and its body is the colour of the leaves on the tree. The animal is placed on the extreme right side at the bottom.

