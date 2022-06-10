Optical Illusion: Find The Cat Which Isn't There But Still There

Optical illusions are always unique. Although interesting, every optical illusion requires attention to detail and full concentration so that one doesn’t miss any detail. It requires great effort to spot each element properly. TikTok user HecticNick shook people’s minds through a picture. In this optical illusion, a dog is standing near a dead tree. But the challenge for the viewers is to find a cat in the image and not a dog.

In the picture, there is a dead tree all of whose leaves have fallen. A dog is standing below in front of the same tree. At first, everyone thought that the dog would be the answer to the riddle but that was not the case. And at first glance, the cat is nowhere to be seen.

This head-scratching image of Tik Tok user HecticNick went viral as soon as it came on social media. Everyone got drowned in the challenge of finding a cat in a picture where the dog featured prominently. People thought that the TikToker had mistaken the challenge and provided people with the wrong question. But that wasn’t the case at all.

The user revealed that the image has been designed with great care and there is a cat hidden somewhere in it. One user commented, “The dog is the cat." But that was the wrong answer.

The answer is that the dead tree forms the structure of a cat. Look at the branches closely, and you will know what the designer of the image had been asking to identify.

