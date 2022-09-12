Optical Illusion: Full Marks If You Can Spot The Animal in This Picture in 13 Seconds

Optical illusion puzzles on the internet are super popular as they attract people of all ages. Netizens take out a few minutes of their time to solve it, especially ones that arouse their curiosity. It’s interesting and fun for people who want to improve their focus and the online community can’t seem to get enough of them. Recently, an optical illusion challenge did the rounds of the internet and left users puzzled. The image was titled ‘Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Animal In This Image Within 13 Seconds’ and at first glance, it seems impossible to find the answer within such a short period of time.

The optical illusion puzzle, shared by fresherslive, showed a picturesque landscape that featured sprawling white mountains and a fresh green field, full of grass and purple flowers. At the far left corner of the field, stood a tree with purple flowers in it. On the far left-hand side of the picture was blurred clouds which seemed too close to the horizon. However, the image looked quite natural and nothing looked out of place for the scenery.

Advertisement

Here is the image:

The solution to the puzzle was in fact hidden in the blurred clouds and the edited horizon of the landscape. Proving that occasionally, what appears in some images isn’t what it seems–the picture showed clever photo-editing skills and tested the visual, logical and analytical skills of internet users. To solve this particular picture puzzle, users have to focus on their minds in order to understand it as optical illusions are usually hidden quite cleverly and may take some time to become apparent. The scenery showed the silhouette of what appears to be a fox with pointed ears hidden in the clouds. By taking just a little bit of time and effort, and by comparing the picture puzzle with other, similar picture puzzles, you can easily solve these challenging visual games.

Advertisement

Did you figure out the puzzle in less than 13 seconds? Let us know!

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here