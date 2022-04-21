Optical Illusion Image With 7 People And a Cat Tells You How Sharp Your Mind Is

Optical illusions have become the next big thing on the internet. Every other day, there are engaging and interesting pictures of its surface on the internet. Now, a picture that can rate your mental health has caught netizens’ attention.

The picture was shared on TikTok by DarkSeidy. Sharing the photo, DarkSeidy explained that if you can find 7 people and a cat in the photo, it means your brain is in the best condition. On the other hand, if you are seeing only 6 people, your mind is still right. But if you are seeing only two or three people, then it is a matter of concern. You should visit a neurologist immediately.

This image has gone viral on other social media platforms where the users are testing their mental health.

Advertisement

Soon after this new optical illusion was shared, many started measuring the edge of their brain. Just after looking at the image, some spotted seven humans and a cat, whereas many struggled to spot them.

Sharing his experience, one wrote that it took him three minutes to solve it. At the same time, some with extra sharp eyes spotted many other animals besides a cat, ranging from ducks to dogs and a mouse.

Meanwhile, many users spotted humans in it but could not find the cat. While some started claiming to see the mouse while searching for the cat. Some also stated that it was easy to find seven people, but the hard part was finding the cat.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.