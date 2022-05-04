Optical Illusion of 'Deep Pit' in a Tunnel Has Entire Internet Tripping

Sometimes the eyes can trick the mind into perceiving things that are not even close to reality. While generally, this happens through meticulously constructed images, sometimes natural conditions themselves come together to become a mind-bending illusion.

A video shared on Twitter is just the thing you need to see to understand what we are talking about. In the clip, a tunnel’s entry is visible, along with a bend in the tunnel, roughly 200 metres away from the entry. Just where the bend starts being visible, on the left side, is, what seems to be, a deep pit.

The person shooting the video is quick to draw attention toward the unattended pit with no borders to warn people passing by. Here’s when a car comes and sees the “pit" stops the car for a moment and then carefully crosses it. Another car following it seems to be going fast right into the pit, too, stops and misses the “pit" by an edge, splashing water in the process.

Yes, the “pit" was actually a puddle of water that was reflecting the roof of the tunnel. Due to the clear reflection, it seemed like it was a deep pit in the tunnel. The driver shooting the video too was taken aback by how easily and to what extent his mind got tricked by the illusion. Take a look at the video here:

The video has garnered almost 1.8 crore views and roughly 15 lakh likes. Netizens couldn’t believe how impeccable the illusion was.

This user related to how the driver reacted and stated that this was something she would “definitely" do.

“Literally took my breath away," wrote one user.

What do you think?

