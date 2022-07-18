Optical Illusion: Only Eagle-eyed Can Spot 4 Kiwis Among Cute Birds in 22 Seconds

Recently, the trend of optical illusions has kept the internet buzzing constantly. Needless to say, the internet keeps us all enthralled with its daily dose of mind-bending optical illusions. These viral optical illusions either reveal some amusing personality traits or leave you scratching your head, as you go to those extra lengths to solve it. Well, continuing the trajectory and to make you start your week with some actions, the internet has yet again brought forth a brain-teasing optical illusion. This time an unusual mind teaser by Hungarian artist Gregerly Dukas, aka Dudolf, is sending people wild.

The picture of the brain teaser was posted by Dudolf on Facebook on June 11. All you have to do is to spot 4 hidden kiwis amidst the cute brown birds within 22 seconds. Before you go ahead, you must know that only the most eagle-eyed players will succeed because the fruit is placed at the impossible-to-spot place. As per the Jagran, the image is originally painted by Dudolf. In addition, while you have 22 seconds to spot them, one record holder on the internet has already spotted all four hidden kiwis within 25 seconds. So, begin your time now. Don’t scroll before your time is up. And remember that the Kiwis are plain and distinguishable from the cute birds.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02kLEVRHpt1DWWFZzr2tXE85yRQHkJDP6NkRneByXEBegRVH4s8WmM3GP51sbs8iKJl&id=100044490097052

After several solvers took to the comments section of Dudolf’s post, the artist got to know that there were many who tried their luck. However, only a few succeeded, establishing that only the Hawk-Eyed Genius will be able to find the fruits among the cute birds. One user jokingly wrote, “I saw four potatoes and a lot of masked kiwi fruits." Another commented, “I had found three, still looking for number four." The third user was hilarious, as he commented, “The fourth took surprisingly long. Those Kiwis are shy little rascals aren’t they?" Did you spot the kiwis? Continue reading to know the answer.

For the users who are still struggling to find the kiwis, you must focus your attention on the top right-hand corner and then move your vision way down. While three of the kiwis are on the right-hand side, one of them is on the left-hand side in the centre row.

