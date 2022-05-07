Optical Illusion Photo Of Celebration By Footballers Will Leave You Confused

Appropriate timing is a must while clicking photographs. A delay of a second or two in timing can cause an entirely different perspective to photographs. This change in timing can make the photograph appear as an illusion. This was witnessed in a photograph of footballers, who are celebrating after scoring a goal in a match. The photo has been shared on the Boredpanda website.

In this photograph, we can see two players hugging each other. The photograph is quite normal at this point of time but what seems unique is the presence of three heads.

Social media users were left confused with this picture. They could make an obvious guess that players were rejoicing at their win. The only guess that they couldn’t make was, which player was hugging whom? This picture gives an impression that a player is hugging his teammate from behind. The question which then left social media users puzzled is that how can another player standing ahead hug his teammate from behind. This photo was an extremely difficult challenge for users to understand. They tried all tricks to solve the mystery of this third head but failed. Many procured a full copy of this photograph for decoding the mystery. Finally, a user reached at a conclusion.

According to the user, there were three players on the ground. The moment two players were hugging each other, a third player was behind them. When this third player was standing between these two players, the cameraperson clicked the photo. It was this timing which changed the entire perspective of that photograph. Due to this timing, the third player appeared like he too was hugging the two.

Many users were left amazed with the timing of this click. They were surprised to know that even a minute change in timing can alter the photograph so much. Many were also left awestruck with the fact that how cleanly three players were amalgamated in photograph, which makes it difficult to decode this picture.

