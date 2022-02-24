Optical Illusion: Rotating Rectangles in Static Image Will Leave You Awestruck

Optical Illusion often leaves you stunned and many images from moving squares to disappearing dots or even changing faces turn out to be visual delights. One finds it difficult to see what is there in the image and understanding the real image is simply impossible when it comes to optical illusion. Recently, one such image is being widely circulated on the internet and this picture looks different from the others.

In this picture the viewers need not to find out some hidden numbers or faces, like earlier images. The moving rectangles in the image have left everybody stunned. In the image, the pattern has been drawn in such a way that it appears like the rectangles are moving while in reality it’s just a still photograph.

Advertisement

Whatever is visible in the picture is straight forward. You can see it and try to understand it. But, when you focus on the picture for even five seconds, the eyes and the mind will go in different directions. The specialty of this colourful art work is that there is no movement but if one will look at this picture for some time they will be able to see some rectangles moving in circular motion.

This is a kind of trick that this picture plays with the eyes. Scientists believe that this has a very smart use of shapes, place, position and colours. This makes our eyes and mind dumb. While we know that the pattern in the image cannot move, we still see them moving. Some scientists have called this the result of spontaneous eye movement.

On the other hand some scientists believe that the motion detectors of our eyes become more active by the change of neurons. This makes us feel that the picture is moving.

According to The Sun, a London based contact lens firm named Lenstore has released this image and challenges the users to stare at the picture for a few seconds to find out what they actually see.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.