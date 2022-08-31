Optical Illusion: Spot The Hidden Letters To Form A Word In This Brain Teaser

The best way to master your brain health and sharpen your memory skills is to solve optical illusions- like puzzles, drawings or pictures, that are widely available on social media platforms. Experts say these illusions sharpen your brain and in some cases test your IQ levels also as they make you think hard to solve. Do you want to give it a try? If yes, continue reading this article.

A word game created by Cody Cross and shared by PlayBuzz is doing rounds on the internet and we recommend you to try your hands on it once. This “visual IQ test" needs you to have an eagle-eye view to solve it within seconds. The image depicts some visual black patterns and requires you to find the missing letters to form a word. Tricky right? Well, according to the game creators only 1% of people can solve this photographic memory test. Not only this, but the puzzle makers even claim that pilots, sculptors, painters, writers and even architects will find this task easier as compared to others owing to their high visual intelligence.

So, we ask you- were you able to spot the puzzle? If not, we are here to help. Look closely at the black patterns, one by one, and try to figure out each alphabet of the word at one time. Once you connect the missing parts, you will see the word ‘FAIR’ forming in the photographic memory test.

Wasn’t it fun? If you were unable to spot the word in the first go, check out another puzzle which requires you to do a similar thing. In this brain teaser, you need to find the missing letter and solve the equation.

Although this puzzle looks quite easy, and you may think the answer to this is the alphabet ‘E’, we must tell you it’s not right. Look at the image carefully, it says ‘A B C D _’. The missing letter here is F. Once you add F in the missing space, it will form E when placed above the underscore.

