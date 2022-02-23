Optical Illusion: What Do You See First, a Face or the Word 'Liar'?

In the first instance, it may seem like a sketch of a person looking at something. However, a more careful look will reveal something different. We will find this image to be an optical illusion, which reveals the word LIAR written on it.

To identify this word, you have to tilt your head slightly to the right. Eyes and nose are shaped in the form of L and nose are drawn as I. Lips give the appearance of A and part from chin to throat forms R.

This puzzling piece of art has been shared by Reddit user Donut_Playz_7573. The post has been titled “Do you see the face or the word Liar first?" People said that they saw the face first. Others said that no one is going to turn their head sideways and read the word as Liar.

Another user commented that he could only see actor Sylvester Stallone in the photo. A user also wrote that he would not have seen the word Liar if not looking for it.

Optical illusions are something that can trick your eyes into watching something very different from reality.

Recently, an optical illusion picture went viral in the form of a black and white circle featuring a few numbers. A look at this pattern tricked so many into assuming that the circles were moving, making the identification of numbers more difficult.

A first instance at the circle will show number 528 but a closer look will reveal other numbers as well. Some saw the number 4583, while others saw 15283. A different set of users even claimed that the circle had the numbers 3452839.

One of the users identified cracked it. The user said that if you could drag the notifications bar, it would blur the screen, making numbers visible.

