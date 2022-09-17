Optical Illusion: You Will Have To Spot Cristiano Ronaldo In 5 Seconds

Cristiano Ronaldo is often in the news because of his exploits on the football field. In fact, there is a constant buzz around him on various social media platforms. Recently, an interesting puzzle relating to the Portuguese star has surfaced on the Internet. The puzzle is actually a terrific optical illusion that has intrigued netizens. Ronaldo is one of the most popular football stars on the planet and has a huge fan base. In a cricket-crazy country like India, the 37-year-old is beloved by millions. So it wasn’t surprising to see many die-hard Ronaldo fans trying to solve the optical illusion. In the optical illusion, similar images of Neymar Jr. and Mohamed Salah are arranged in an alternate manner. However, one of the images is of Cristiano Ronaldo. The trick is to find out that image in less than 5 seconds.

At first glance, you will think that every image has Neymar Jr. and Mohamed Salah. But if you look closely, Ronaldo’s image is visible. Concentration and good observation skills are needed to solve this puzzle. True fans of the Manchester United star should be able to solve this optical illusion.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Cristiano Ronaldo made a much-hyped return to Old Trafford last summer, in a £12million deal. The prolific striker was expected to lead the Red Devils to silverware once again, but his second spell is turning out to be a disaster.

Manchester United failed to win the Premier League and did not even qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Manchester United’s woes have sparked intense speculations about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the Old Trafford. There are reports that Ronaldo could leave United before his contract expires. Reports have cited that prominent European clubs like Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli, and Bayern Munich could sign Ronaldo next year.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here