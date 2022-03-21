Oregon Man Wins Rs 67 Crore Jackpot With Lottery Ticket He Had Forgotten About

Oblivious to the fact that he had won a mega prize of $8.9 million or approx Rs 67 crore, a man in Oregon casually kept a lucky draw ticket in his wallet for weeks. It was on December 24 last year when Wilbur Brown from Oregon and his friends met at the Moose Lodge in Springfield. After getting to know about how to purchase a multi-drawing ticket from one of his friends, Wilbur went ahead and bought one, as per the Oregon lottery website. Wilbur had unknowingly bought a ‘26 for $25’ Megabucks ticket which is basically a single ticket that remains valid for 26 consecutive drawings. The ticket covered each drawing for 13 weeks starting from December 24 till February 19, 2022 and thus offered a greater chance of winning the jackpot.

However, Wilbur was not aware of this and casually kept the Megabucks ticket in his wallet. “After the first drawings. I’d check my ticket," said Wilbur. He added that later he forgot about the ticket and stopped checking if he had won anything.

Advertisement

But it seems like Wibur was meant to win the prize. He happened to be at the Moose lodge again in February when he recalled having a ticket in his wallet. Without much expectation, Wilbur scanned the ticket on a self-check terminal and saw a pop-up saying “See Customer Service." Subsequently, Wilbur gave his ticket to the server for scanning and got another message which read “Large Lottery Winner."

Left puzzled by the message, Wilbur and his friends decided to check the web for the lottery results. “Large Lottery Winner" was the message this time. To their surprise, Wilbur had indeed won the mega jackpot of Rs 67 crore.

According to the Oregon Lottery, Wilbur bagged the prize on the eighth drawing through the multi-drawing ticket he bought.

He soon claimed the prize and opted for the 30-year annuity option. Wilbur picked his first check on March 8 and after tax deductions, will get an annual check of over Rs 1.5 crore.

Notably, due to the Lottery’s contract with the retailers, 1% of the cash prize or Rs 67.6 lakh went to the Moose Lodge.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.