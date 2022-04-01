Oscars 2022 Gift Bag Had Plot of Land, Liposuction Inside it and We Aren't Joking

The Oscars this year was hijacked by Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slapgate moment, but there is much else about the event that merits discussion. Apparently, the Internet is just finding out what is contained in the gift bag- called ‘Everybody Wins’- that’s presented to select Oscar nominees. It is to be noted that this bag is not given out by the academy, but by marketing companies. This year’s bag is valued at just over $137,000, reports CNBC. The report adds that there are certain calls made every year from nominees just to be extra sure that the company knows where to get their bags to them. What’s the fuss about, you ask? Well, as it turns out, the bag contains enough stuff to almost get you through a good year or two of your life. Among the gifts: a $12,000 “Celebrity Arms" liposuction procedure, The title of “Lord" or “Lady of Glencoe" and a small plot of land in Scotland and A $1,200 life coaching session with wellness expert Kayote Joseph, and there’s more.

Twitter, naturally, spontaneously combusted.

Who knows what’s real anymore?

