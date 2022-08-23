Ouch! Ghana Man Chops Off His Own Genitals While Dreaming About Slaughtering Goat

In an unimaginably painful incident from Ghana, a man accidentally chopped off his own penis and testicles with a knife. 42-year-old farmer Kofi Atta was reportedly half asleep during that time and was dreaming about slaughtering a goat to help his wife prepare the evening meal. The frightening incident took place in Assin Fosu, a town in the central region of the African nation. The man woke up to immense pain in his genitals on August 12 and was shocked to realize what had happened.

According to a report by Ghanian media outlet GHOne TV, Atta’s wife Adwoa Konadu was not in town when the incident happened and found out about it from their neighbours. Shortly after, she rushed home to find her husband bleeding from his scrotum. She used a diaper to stop the blood flow before taking him to a local hospital, as reports stated.

The victim was initially admitted to St. Francis Zavier Catholic hospital in Assin Fosu. However, he was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for further treatment.

Atta told the BBC Pidgin that he was given some fluids and injections initially but he required surgery for which he was shifted to the other hospital. He also claimed that he did not have the money for the ambulance and the treatment.

Recalling the incident, the man said that he is unsure and confused about how he caught hold of a knife while he was sleeping on a chair. Thankfully, he will be able to get his penis reattached and still achieve an erection after six weeks of the surgery, as per a report by Revolt.

In another painful and horrific incident of such kind earlier this year, a man in Indonesia fractured his penis during sex with his wife. It was later discovered that he suffered from a rare penis condition called the “eggplant deformity".

