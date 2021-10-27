Our Solar System Has a Volcanic Comet and It Just Blew Its Top Again

Have you ever seen a volcano, in pictures or videos, if not in real life? Imagine a volcano 60 kilometres big, except that the volcano is not sitting on Earth. It is in space, placed on a comet. What is a comet? According to NASA, comets are “cosmic snowballs" made out of rock, dust and frozen gases. Usually, their size is roughly similar to a small town. Orbiting around the sun in highly elliptical orbits, when they go near our planetary system’s star, they spew dust and develop a long tail, which gives them their iconic look. But this good old definition can be easily challenged by 29P/Schwassmann–Wachmann, which scientists call a comet, but it hardly looks or behaves like one. If anything, the space object behaves like a volcano and keeps erupting from time to time. Now, astronomers have spotted 29P/Schwassmann–Wachmann blowing its top off, often called an outburst, with the most energetic blast in decades.

“The current outburst, which began on Sept. 25th, appears to be the most energetic of the past 40 years," Richard Miles, an astronomer and member of the British Astronomical Association, told Spaceweather.com. This is the fifth outburst of 29P/Schwassmann–Wachmann this year. The peculiar comet undergoes on average 7 outbursts each year. Discovered by Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann in 1927, the comet goes around the Sun in an orbit lying between the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn. Interestingly, unlike usual comets following long elliptical orbits venturing across the solar system, the peculiar comet follows an orbit similar to that of a planet.

According to Miles, in the ‘superoutburst’ that began on October 25 in which four eruptions took place one after the other within 56 hours. Miles has been studying the volcanic comet, which is one of the strangest objects in our solar system. The eruptions according to him do not contain lava. In the eruptions that happen at the comet, the magma is made of cold liquid hydrocarbons, which means instead of hot and burning lava, the erupting stuff will actually be cold, though not as cold as its surrounding temperature.

