Outfit Win: Why Carry Your Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate When You Can Wear it?

Amid the stringent COVID-19 conditions and guidelines, the certificate of vaccination was the only way one could enter smoothly into the ‘Old Normal.’ The area where these certificates signifying successful inoculation were most crucial and prevalent was travelling. People adapted to the requirements and started carrying the certificates every time they had to travel, no matter how much of a hassle it was. While some would carry a hard copy of the document, some carried a soft copy in their mobile phones. However, a man, who recently surfaced on social media, has trumped all the ways and has adopted arguably the best and the least hassle-free way to travel.

In order to save himself from the trouble of carrying the vaccination certificate everywhere, a man’s father got his certificate printed on a T-shirt and wore it while travelling. A picture of his father wearing the t-shirt was uploaded by the user on Twitter.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture of his father, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Kids: Carry hard copy of vaccination certificate. Adults: Have a soft copy. Legends: Print the damn certificate on a t-shirt so no one bothers them."

Take a look at smartness in its prime here:

Since being shared, the image has managed to accumulate more than a thousand likes and garnered some amazing reactions from netizens’ who wrote “Legend" all over the picture.

One user wrote, “This stuff is legend!"

Another user wrote that while all of us are living in 2022, “Uncle is living in 2042."

Advertisement

One user couldn’t believe the ‘greatness’ and asked, “Is this for real?"

Advertisement

To which, the user who shared the picture replied, “As real as it gets." The user added that he saw his father wearing the T-shirt when he went to pick him up from the airport. “Typical UP attitude," the user writes.

The user also revealed that his father is “a product of IIT-BHU" and that his batch got this T-shirt made for him.

Let us know what you think of the idea while we go and get our T-shirts printed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.