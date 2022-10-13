Over 15,000 Ukrainians Plan Mass Orgy Amid Fears of Nuke Attacks By Putin

The situation in Ukraine has been intensifying ever since its invasion by Russia. As Putin continues to fire missiles and nukes, a New York Post report claimed that Ukrainians have planned to organise a mass orgy in case Vladimir Putin launches a nuclear attack on the war-torn nation. Over 15,000 people have signed for this event, which is being called, “Orgy for Shchekavystsa: Official." A mas ramp has been set up on a Telegram group. All the participants have been asked to decorate their hands with stripes, denoting their sexual preference.

People who are into anal sex have been have been asked to draw three stripes. On the other hand, revelers into the oral variety were asked to display four stripes.

The telegram channel goes by the name “Ukraine NOW," and it has also posted updates on the ongoing war. It has described the counteroffensive efforts in the city of Kherson as “BDSM parties for Russians."

This comes in as Russian strikes on Wednesday killed seven people and wounded another eight at a market in the east Ukraine city of Avdiivka. At least seven dead and eight wounded as a result of the shelling this morning on Avdiivka. The Russians struck the central market, where many people were at that time," the Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram.

Ukraine has also accused Russian forces of ‘kidnapping’ and detaining a deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at an unknown location. The Russian defence ministry earlier confirmed that it carried out fresh strikes on Ukraine, stating its army “continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage… weapons against military."

Ukraine’s defence ministry sought to woo France on Wednesday with a mock love-letter video, urging its ally to send more artillery as a “romantic gesture" to repel the Russian invasion.

