Miscreants Poison Government School's Water Tank in Karnataka Village

An overhead water tank at a school in Suntikoppa village in Karnataka was poisoned by some unknown miscreants. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the case is under probe. The incident came to light when the teachers received a complaint from some students about water coming out of the taps installed in the washroom smelling bad. The teachers further talked to the principal about the smelly water. After this, the tank was inspected, and it was found that the lid of the overhead water tank was open, reported The Times of India. The water in the tank, too, smelled foul. After the inspection confirmed adulteration, the school faculty and management informed the police officials, gram panchayat president, Shivamma, and the block education officer appointed in Suntikoppa, SI Puneet. At the same time, a case was registered, and the water was sent to the lab for testing.

This is not the first time that somebody has poisoned water in a tank in Karnataka, which became a health hazard affecting people. For example, a government primary school in Hullukere Village in Mandya saw around 11 students falling sick after consuming water contaminated with pesticides. Five of them were in critical condition, but fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

In another such incident from Shibaje Perla, a tank was poisoned by an unidentified man. The tank used to supply water to roughly 70 houses in the area, including a government school. The act came to light when a person noticed dead flies in the water. On further investigation, it was revealed that somebody had poisoned the tank.

Meanwhile, schools in Karnataka will get new state guidelines seeing the rising COVID-19 cases triggered by the newly-emerged Omicron variant. The state logged close to 300 fresh cases and reported 6 deaths. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai gave hints regarding revamped COVID-19 guidelines. The total number of cases in the state stands at 29,98,699, and the total number of deaths in the state is 38,243.

