Padma Lakshmi Reacts to Haters of Indian Food with a Meme

Author, television host, producer, and activist, Padma Lakshmi is often seen in proximity to food. Not a professional chef herself, the host of shows like Taste the Nation and Top Chef often ends up inspiring her food endeavours. Having her origins in India, Lakshmi is often spotted whipping up delectable recipes inspired from her cherished memories with family back home. Recently, she was found defending Indian food with a hilarious meme. To those who don’t like Indian food, Lakshmi has responded with a photo of herself. Her quizzical and sceptical expression speaks volumes about her reaction to those who are dubious about Indian food. Adding to the hilarity is her tweet which comprised just three grimacing face emojis. If you happen to be an Indian, you may also nod in agreement.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Lakshmi has leaped to defend Indian food in the past as well. The 51-year-old came across an interesting tweet and decided to respond. A user on the micro-blogging site posted a meme that reads, “There are only two groups: people who love Indian food and those who have not realised they love Indian food." In response, Lakshmi wrote, “No lies here."

Lakshmi has made rigorous efforts to give Indian cuisine global recognition through her own culinary endeavours. Although she moved to the US as a toddler, she continues to keep the traditions of ground spices alive in her multiple ventures.

Experiments with Indian dishes are the forte of Lakshmi, glimpses of which one can spot on her Instagram timeline. On the occasion of Thanksgiving, she shared a scrumptious recipe of a tangy, spicy, Indian-inspired chutney, courtesy her aunt Bala. “In college, I would mix this chutney into hot buttered plain rice for a quick pilaf and I must say it has saved many a turkey sandwich," shared Lakshmi.

Advertisement

Lakshmi’s childhood experience with grandmother and aunts that is now part of her culinary repertoire, inspired her children’s book, Tomatoes for Neela.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.