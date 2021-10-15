Padma Lakshmi to Netflix, Viral Twitter Trend is All About Red Flags Around You

If you are an active Twitter, it is almost impossible that you haven’t noticed images of red flags all over your feed. The latest trend to go viral on the micro-blogging platform is where people point out opinions and behaviours that raise red flags. For people unfamiliar with the term, a red flag is basically a signal that indicates problematic behaviour. According to Mary Sue, the viral trend started earlier this week when Black Twitter users talked about red flags in dating.

As the trend went viral, lakhs of Twitter users flooded the platform with red flags that ranged from pineapple on pizza to being friends with an ex. Take a look at some.

Advertisement

What are the red flags that you found relatable in the viral trend?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.