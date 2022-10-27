'Pak Bean Revenge Taken': Zimbabwe's Win Over Pakistan Has Put Mr Bean 'Controversy' to End

Zimbabwe have done it. They have avenged the “Pak Bean" fiasco that created an unlikely rivalry between Zimbabwe and Pakistan a day ahead of the thrilling T20 World Cup contest. Chasing a below-par target of 131, Pakistan tumbled and fumbled toward the victory line and fell short by just 1 run as their fans watched the horror unfold in front of their eyes at the Optus Stadium.

This is Babar Azam side’s second consecutive loss in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament.

But their defeat to Zimbabwe has also settled the “controversy" around “Pak Bean" that has rattled the cricket Twitter.

What is Pak Bean, you ask?

It all began when Pakistan Cricket’s official Twitter account shared photos of the players toiling hard ahead of the Zimbabwe clash.

“Onto the next challenge," PCB wrote.

This was when a disgruntled Twitter user, seemingly from Zimbabwe, responded to PCB’s tweet saying that they have neither forgotten nor forgiven Pakistan for sending a “fake" Mr Bean to Zimbabwe.

“As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK (sic)."

While many assumed that the Twitter user was simply sh**posting, he furnished solid proof.

“Fraud" or not, a man named Asif Muhammad from Pakistan did travel to Zimbabwe in 2016.

The Pakistani man bears a similarity to the OG Mr Bean character played by British acting legend Rowan Atkinson and was reportedly invited to attend a comedy night, do road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

Amid this fiasco, the photos and videos of the “fraud" Mr Bean on his Zimbabwe trip went viral on Twitter inspiring hilarious memes.

