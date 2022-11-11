'Pak Bean Vs Mr Bean': Pakistan-England are T20 World Cup Finalists and Only This Meme Matters

Some jokes write themselves. A random banter between a Twitter account from Zimbabwe and Pakistan fans took off a couple of days ahead of the Pakistan-Zimbabwe encounter in the T20 World Cup. While the “Pak Bean" meme had already taken off in the Twitterverse even before the match took place, Pakistan’s shocking loss to Zimbabwe turned cricket Twitter upside down.

Nobody had anticipated the “minnows" to upset Babar Azam’s team. Zimbabwe had finally “avenged" Pakistan’s fake Mr Bean who was sent to their country in 2016. Such was the celebration, even Zimbabwe President Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa hopped onto the hype train and didn’t shy away from taking shots at Pakistan for “fooling" them with “Pak Bean."

Pakistan, morally down after two consecutive defeats, and clowned upon by the world over Mr Bean “controversy," scripted a historic comeback like never witnessed before.

Keeping the defeats behind them, Pakistan won all their following matches in the Super 12 stage. A lucky outcome in their favour saw Pakistan straight to the semi-final. Beating New Zealand there meant Pakistan had booked the seat for the grand finale.

Who do Pakistan face in the T20 World Cup final? England. England thrashed fan-favourites India in the second semi-final by 10 wickets on Thursday.

Actor Rowan Atkinson, who portrayed the immensely popular Mr Bean character, is English.

Has the meme come to a full circle? The worlds of Pak Bean and Mr Bean have finally collided and only one will win the ultimate battle.

Late to the party?

A Twitter user by the name Ngugi Chasura broke the Internet when he informed cricket Twitter about a “fraud" Pak Bean, a Pakistani doppelganger of the iconic character Mr Bean, who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016. The user simply wanted to “settle scores" with Pakistan for the same reason. Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by just 1 run in their Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Perth Stadium.

Pakistan comedian named Asif Muhammad, who is known to be the doppelganger of the famous character Mr Bean played by British acting legend Rowan Atkinson, visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show pretending to be Mr Bean.

Asif Muhammad was reportedly invited to attend a comedy night, do road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

