Pakistan Crush New Zealand in T20 World Cup Semi-final and Cricket Twitter Exploded With Memes

From being on the verge of early departure to reaching the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan’s incredible comeback at the big tournament has been nothing short of a miracle. Facing New Zealand in the semi-final encounter at the packed SCG, Pakistan were clinical in all the departments after losing the toss. First, the bowlers rose to the occasion as Shaheen Afridi led the pack from the front, keeping New Zealand restricted to 152/4.

Then, the out-of-form Babar Azam grabbed the opportunity with both hands after the Pakistan skipper was dropped in the very first over of the run chase. An opening partnership of 105 runs between Azam (53) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) and some ordinary work shown by New Zealand in the field meant Pakistan were in the driver’s seat in the second half of the match.

Advertisement

In the end, Pakistan registered a comfortable 7-wicket victory over the Kiwis.

Seeing Pakistan outperform New Zealand in pretty much all the departments led to endless memes from Pakistan and India on cricket Twitter.

All eyes will now be glued on the second semi-final between India and England on Thursday and the winner of the contest will meet Pakistan in the much-anticipated grand finale of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here