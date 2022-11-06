Pakistan Fans Arrive With Memes as Babar Azam's Men Reach T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan has beaten Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup match, qualifying for the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. This comes shortly after Netherlands choked South Africa in a stunning outcome, with the latter team getting dumped out of the race. It meant that India went straight through to the semifinals. It also gave a ray of hope to Pakistani and Bangladeshi fans, and Babar Azam’s side has now emerged victorious as the two teams clashed at the Adelaide Oval today.

Pakistan chased down a modest target of 128, losing five wickets before finishing with 128/5 in 18.1 overs. In all, Pakistani fans have had a good day. They had whipped out the memes since South Africa’s defeat to Netherlands earlier in the day, and are now going wild after the team qualified for the semifinals.

Pakistan had a rough start and have now, almost miraculously, made it to the semifinals. This also brightens the prospect of a India vs Pakistan final clash in a repeat of 2007. Pakistan now joins India, New Zealand and England in the semis. India and Pakistan will now clash with opponents from the Group 1 in their respective semifinal matches and a win for each will result in the two rivals coming face-to-face for the second time in the tournament.

