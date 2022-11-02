Pakistan Fans Outrage Over 'Wet Outfield' as India Defeat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Thriller

A rain delay, a Litton Das show, and a late scare by Nurul Hasan. The prayers of Pakistan cricket fans went unheard despite Bangladesh putting up a real fight against the Indians in the rain-affected T20 World Cup encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. With that, the Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan’s hopes to upset India were shattered in a million pieces too as Arshdeep Singh managed to defend 20 in the last over. Initially chasing India’s target of 185, a rain show at Adelaide reduced the total down to 151 in 16 overs.

India fought back with some good catches taken in the outfield after KL Rahul dismissed the dangerman Das (60 off 27) with an incredible direct hit at the non-striker’s end after the play resumed.

Bangladesh faced a batting collapse of sorts following Das’s return but Hasan kept the hopes of the Tigers alive. In the end, Arshdeep Singh kept his nerves as India registered a 5-run win over Bangladesh.

While Bangladesh fans were understandably upset, it was Pakistani Twitter, who backed Shakib’s team for the win in a bid to stay in the World Cup hunt, that was left fuming at the results.

Several did laud Bangladesh for their spirited display and staying in the hunt to the very last ball but they also blamed the match officials for resuming the match “early" despite the wet outfield.

It must be noted here that the chances of Pakistan qualifying for the semi-finals have been slimmed now, courtesy of India’s win.

There were memes, there was outrage, and there was disappointment all over Twitter.

Here’s what the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2’s standings look like:

Earlier in the game, India posted a big score courtesy of half-centuries by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud took three wickets but overall India were the favourites to win this one going into the second half. They managed to hold their nerves after some tense moments in the second half and are right on the track to book a semifinal spot now.

