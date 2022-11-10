Pakistan Fans Respond With 'Grace' as Irfan Pathan's 'Jeet Ati Jaati Rehti Hai' Tweet Causes Outrage

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hasn’t been a fan-favourite in Pakistan owing to his constant tongue-in-cheek jibes aimed at the neighbours in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. On Wednesday, when Pakistan, despite all the odds stacked against them, qualified for the T20 World Cup final after they thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets, Pathan was quick to remind the arch-rivals that winning and losing were part of the game but what Pakistan lacked was “grace."

Pathan was quick to note in a following tweet that his remark wasn’t aimed at Pakistan players but at the distateful fans.

This was when a bunch of Pakistan fans showed up in the mentions of Pathan’s tweet to let the former Indian cricketer know that they and their team have been “graceful" on and off the field.

Notably, Pathan’s tweet wasn’t even targetted at the online trolling that one assumed he faced from neighbours after Pakistan stormed into the T20 World Cup Final.

Responding to a quote tweet by former Pakistan batter Imran Nazir, Pathan wrote: “You would have been saddest to see the behaviour of some of pak fans at the ground after the win."

Earlier, following the dramatic turn of events, Pathan took a sly dig at Pakistan when Babar Azam’s men beat Bangladesh to meet New Zealand in the semi-final.

It all, however, began when India beat Pakistan in an edge-of-the-seat opener in the T20 World Cup.

Pathan’s tweet lacked “grace," believed Pakistan fans.

All eyes and attention have now been directed toward India’s semi-final encounter against England on Thursday. A win for India here would mean that arch-rivals would collide once again in the grand finale on Sunday.

