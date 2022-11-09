Pakistan Fans Turn Up With Memes as Babar Azam's Men Meet New Zealand in T20 World Cup Semis

Pakistan were almost written off of the T20 World Cup after Babar Azam’s men started their campaign with two consecutive losses at the hands of India and Zimbabwe. In a bid to stay in the hunt, not only did Pakistan need to win all their remaining matches in the Super 12 stage but they also required huge favours from other teams. When all was lost for them and cricket pundits from Pakistan doubled down on their criticism upon seeing a below-par performance by the national side, the team bounced back.

First, Pakistan humbled dangerous South Africa, and then the already-eliminated Netherlands arrived at the Adelaide Oval to rattle second-placed South Africa’s hopes to the semi-finals. Netherlands pulled off a major upset after overpowering the Proteas by 13 runs. South Africa’s shocking defeat kept Pakistan alive in the T20 World Cup.

A win over Bangladesh on the same day in their final Super 12 fixture meant Pakistan were through for the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s dramatic journey and surprise qualification has instilled new belief in the fans and they have arrived with plenty of hope and memes to root for the side as they take on New Zealand in the first semi-final encounter at the SCG on Wednesday.

The winner of the first semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand will book a berth straight to the coveted finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 slated for Sunday.

Meanwhile, India will be eying the final spot when they lock horns with England in a high-octane, second semi-final contest at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

