Pakistan Floods: Devastating Videos Surface on Twitter As Situation Worsens

The situation in Pakistan is worsening as planning minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that flood-ravaged country needs $10 billion to repair and rebuild the infrastructure which has been damaged due to monsoon rains. “Massive damage has been caused to infrastructure — especially in the areas of telecommunications, roads, agriculture and livelihoods," Iqbal was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Several people took to their social media handles and shared dramatic visuals of rescue operations.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the floods have already damaged 452,000 houses, destroyed 218,000 houses, led to the loss of 794,000 livestock and destroyed 2 million hectares worth of crops. “Powerful and Sad. A young Pakistani boy makes the Call to Prayer after his entire village is flooded and more. He needs our help. The Pakistani people need our help," wrote a Twitter user as he shared a video of a Pakistani boy crying and praying. Here are a few visuals:

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved an agreement to revive a loan program. The international lender will now lend $1.1 billion to the country immediately. The IMF has also added an extra $500 million to the total size of the package. The total package is $6.5 billion and the lender has agreed to the government’s request to extend the package through June 2023.

More than 1,000 people have died in the devastating floods and close to 34 million remain homeless. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh provinces continue to reel from the impact of the waves.

