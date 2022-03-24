Pakistanis Have Top-tier Humour and These Banners from Australia vs Pakistan Series are Proof

Pakistan is a cricket-loving nation and the reception the Australian team has received upon stepping on the sub-continent soil after a wait of 24 long years is nothing short of incredible yet equally wholesome. The two nations have so far locked horns in three Tests, with the third and final clash underway in Lahore. The first two contests that resulted in draws in Rawalpindi and Karachi respectively, expectedly saw a huge audience turnout, and the local fans, have, through the series voiced their thoughts about the game and its players using banners that have successfully captured the attention of stationed cameraperson at venues. In fact, the noise around quirky banners is so loud that Aussie man Marnus Labuschagne was compelled to make a Twitter thread celebrating the creativity of Pakistani fans during the Rawalpindi Test.

From “how to pronounce Labuschagne" to “I came to see Alyssa’s husband" to mocking the dead pitches in the first two Tests, the banners have only gotten better with time.

If for some reason, these hilarious signs did not make it to your social media timelines, we have you covered. And if we missed any that you’d want to see on this list, you know the drill. (read: comments section)

There will be three ODIs and one-off T20I matches between Pakistan and Australia following the conclusion of the Test series. More banners are on the way!

