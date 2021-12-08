Pakistan Inaugurates its First Plastic Road Made of 10-tonne Waste

Pakistan has inaugurated its first-ever road made from plastic waste. In one of its kind initiatives in the country, Coca-Cola Pakistan in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority and National Incubation Centre, constructed the first recarpeted road using plastic waste. The one-kilometer plastic road constructed near Ataturk Avenue, Islamabad, has helped recycle almost 10 tonnes of plastic waste. The recarpeting of the road using plastic waste is part of the ‘World Without Plastic’ programme, and the stretch was inaugurated by the Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, reported Gulf News. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has given us the vision to find solutions that serve the common man. I am happy to say that this road is part of the vision because it provides jobs, saves the government repairs cost, and above all, protects our environment,” said Fahad Ashraf, VP, Coca-Cola Pakistan.

According to the government’s estimation, 87,000 tonnes of solid waste is generated every day in Pakistan, and the country produces roughly 55 billion plastic bags every year. All the waste ends up filling up the dumps, landfills, and sewers. Coca-Cola Pakistan partnered with the Capital Development Authority and technology hub, Teamup, to recarpet the roads. The total cost of the project is 21 million Pakistani rupees.

The plastic road constructed in Islamabad is twice as durable as a normal road and also acts as a scalable solution to the grave concerns rising around plastic-induced hazards.

“This plastic road project will set the stage for the future of innovation. What is particularly exciting is how this opens us up to the possibility of now making this a reality across the nation,” said Amer Ali Ahmed, Chairman, Capital Development Authority, as reported by Daily Pakistan.

The ‘World Without Waste’ initiative was launched by Coca-Cola in 2018, where the company took a pledge to collect and recycle every bottle or can it will sell by 2030.

