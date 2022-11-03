Pakistan-India Fans Roast Babar Azam as Pak Skipper's Flop Show in T20 World Cup Continues

0,4,4,6. A combined total of 14 runs have come off Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The mainstay of Pakistan and a force to reckon with, Azam has really struggled to get going in the T20 format in the recent past but his dry spell of runs in the marquee event has become a real cause of concern for his fans.

Taking on South Africa in a must-win game at the SCG, Azam once again failed to deliver on the expectations of millions of Pakistan fans.

The Pakistan captain was itching for a boundary and went for an aerial shot against Lungi Ngidi in a bid to break the shackles. It was a slower one from Ngidi and Babar went for the big hit, miscued it, and Kagiso Rabada was brilliant as he ran back to complete a superb catch.

With another failure, came a lot of Internet trolling on cricket Twitter as Azam walked back to the dugout for 6 in 15 deliveries.

This time around, though, fans from both the nations of India and Pakistan joined hands to troll Babar Azam with not-so-pleasant words and memes.

To their credit, Pakistan made an incredible comeback after being reduced to 43/4 in their first 7 overs.

Ifthikar Ahmed and Shadab Khan played blinders and slammed fifty each. Khan was dismissed for 52 in just 22 balls, an inning that included three boundaries and four towering maximums.

Ahmed, on the other hand, smashed a fine 51 off 35 as Pakistan set a commendable target of 186.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam opted to bat first against South Africa in Sydney. This is a must-win game for them and Babar said the plan is to put South Africa under scoreboard pressure.

South Africa, the only unbeaten team in the T20 World Cup 2022, need to win just one of their remaining two matches of the Super 12 to seal their passage to the semifinals.

