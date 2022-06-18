Pakistan Minister Slammed After Urging People to Drink Less Tea to Help Economy

Of the many ways a country could possibly tackle their debt on import bills, a Pakistan minister sided with cutting down the tea intake. The appeal from the senior minister came after it surfaced on the internet that the nation consumed tea worth Rs 83.88 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22, reported Pakistani newspaper The News International. Following this, the Federal Minister for Planning in Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal, urged people to cut down their consumption of tea intake. The video of Iqbal requesting the countrymen, through the media, has sent chai lovers into a frenzy online.

Advertisement

Despite numerous arguments and proofs presented by the government, the chai lovers were not convinced. People lashed out at the government for coming up with his antics, while others forwarded memes to react to the minister’s statement.

“To ab chay bhi chor dein….Kal kahenge sans bhi na lo oxygen khatam hojye ge (So we should stop drinking tea also… tomorrow they will say don’t breathe, or else oxygen will perish)" a user tweeted, while another simply called it a “violation of rights."

Advertisement

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan also objected strongly to the suggestion of the government. “Pehle roti adhi ab chai bhi kum ker dein? Chai pey koi mazak nhi jee (First, roti and now we should reduce our tea consumption too? There can be no messing around when it comes to tea, sir)," she wrote in a tweet.

One of the users on the microblogging site wrote that the citizens can accept petrol at Rs. 1,000 per litre, but cannot cut down on tea. “We will accept petrol as 1000/rs per litre, but agar chai kay khilaf koi baat ki to get ready for World War 3," the tweet read.

There were plenty of memes with Twitter users reacting to the national development.

Pakistan’s total public debt was PKR 44,366 billion at the end of March 2022, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.