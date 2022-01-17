Mohammad Amir's Heartwarming Note for India's Former Test Captain Virat Kohli Wins Internet

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir just won the respect of Indians after his sweet note for Virat Kohli went viral on microblogging site Twitter. For those who are late to the scene, Kohli hanging up his boots as India’s Test captain came as a shocker to Rohit Sharma and the rest of the world. “It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there," Kohli wrote in a statement that left cricket lovers across the globe stunned. Kohli, whose Test stats as the nation’s captain speak volumes of his contribution to the longest format of the game, didn’t forget to mention the veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his note of departure. “Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian cricket forward," he signed off.

Taken aback, the cricket fraternity did not shy away from extending their wishes to the 33-year-old cricketer who, in his, 7-year-long stint, lead India to 40 wins in 68, thus exiting as India’s most successful captain. However, there was one tweet from the arch-rival contingent, one that came from Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir, that stood out for many for obvious reasons.

“Brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field, (sic)" Amir wrote along with a photo where the duo was snapped sharing a light-hearted moment during a contest.

Kohli’s decision came after India lost the third Test match in Cape Town by 7 wickets. India had arrived in South Africa as the clear favourites to lift the three-match series, instead, the team crashed to a 1-2 series defeat, which saw them losing the second and third Test match with a margin of seven wickets each.

Earlier last year, in an interview with Zee English, Amir was asked to name the best batter and put forward his opinion on the top three batters in the world. “I feel in my opinion, Virat Kohli is the best batsman of this era," he told the media outlet, “I don’t find it tough bowling against him, I feel he’s the best batsman of this era," he added.

