Pakistan Prime Minister Trolls India's T20 World Cup Exit With Cheeky Tweet: 'It's 152/0 vs 170/0'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took a not-so-subtle dig at India after Rohit Sharma’s men were eliminated from the T20 World Cup by dominant England on Thursday. Chasing India’s tricky total of 169, England openers Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) made a mockery of the Indian bowling attack as the opening pair stitched a ruthless partnership of 170 to power their team to the T20 World Cup Final where they meet Pakistan.

The scorecard of the semi-final between India and England read as follows: 168/6 & 170/0.

As stunned Indian fans watched their team surrender in what turned out to be a humiliating semi-final, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif took shots at the arch-rival neighbours with a nod to two of India’s worst defeats in the T20 World Cup contests.

October 24, 2021, a date Indians find hard to erase from their calendars (and memories), also happened to be the first instance where India lost a world cup match to their arch-rivals Pakistan.

It’s the same day when Men in Green humbled Team India by 10 wickets back in T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan’s scorecard was 152-0.

Pakistan janta had a hearty laugh at PM’s sly.

Coming back to Thursday’s clash, the English side, led by Jos Butler, won the toss and opted to field. And it so appeared that they made the right decision as they choked the Indian top order early on as opener KL Rahul was sent back to the dugout after scoring just 5 runs.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was next to go after his near run-a-ball innings as he walked back to the pavilion after making 27 runs off 28 deliveries. India’s most consistent performer at the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav was caught by Phil Salt off an Adil Rasheed delivery to send the alarm bells ringing for the men in blue with the score at 75 for the loss of 3 wickets in the 12th over.

But, just when things seemed bleak Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put on a show for the Indian faithful in the stands and watching at home.

Kohli, who has found form in Australia put up a valiant fight to bring up his 50 in the 40 balls he faced before Pandya demonstrated his hard-hitting capabilities to rack up 63 runs off just 33 balls to ensure that India would set a target of 169 for the English to chase.

Chase, they did and how.

