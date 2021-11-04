Did Pakistan's Sindh CM Share a Holi Message on Diwali? Here's What Happened

Today marks the auspicious day of Diwali, a prominent festival of Hindus who celebrate the occasion by dressing up and lighting up homes with diyas and lamps. Several leaders and politicians across the world have also wished Hindus residing in their part of the world on the joyous occasion of Diwali but the Twitter handle of the chief minister of the Pakistani province of Sindh seems to have made a blunder when it came to the same. In a now deleted post, the Twitter handle seemed to have shared a picture of the chief minister Murad Ali Shah wishing its followers a photo of the CM, emblazoned on which are the words ‘Happy Holi’.

A Pakistan-based journalist also shared a screenshot of the now deleted post by the CM’s Twitter handle and questioned the carelessness.

Although the post seemed to have been taken down soon after with not much damage done, several users spotted the mistake and thus took screengrabs of the blunder.

Sindh has a sizeable Hindu population and Hinduism is reportedly the second largest religion in the area. According a census held in 2017, there are 4.18 million Hindus in Sindh constituting 8.73% of its population. There are several famous temples in the province including Ramapir temple, Umarkot Shiv mandir among others in the region.

