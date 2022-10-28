Home » News » Buzz » Pakistan Twitter Had an Epic Meltdown After Shock Defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Pakistan Twitter Had an Epic Meltdown After Shock Defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Pakistan Twitter had a lot of things to say after their team lost to Zimbabwe by 1 run in a cracker of a T20 World Cup contest.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 09:59 IST

Perth

Pakistan Twitter braced the loss to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup with some wit, humour, and disappointment. (Twitter screengrab / Disney + Hotstar)
Pakistan fans were in for a rude shock after Zimbabwe produced one of the biggest upsets in this year’s T20 World Cup when they defeated Babar Azam’s men by just 1 run in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan had all of 131 to chase and bag an “easy" victory but Zimbabwe kept things tight from the get-go and dismissed their dangerous openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early on.

Even then, Pakistan’s chase looked on course when Shan Masood, who made 44, put on a 52-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shadab Khan.

But Sikandar Raza broke the stand with Shadab’s wicket and was to be Pakistan’s tormentor-in-chief, returning figures of 3-25.

Needing three on the final ball, new batsman Shaheen Shah Afridi scrambled for a double but got run out at the striker’s end as Zimbabwe’s players erupted in celebration.

Pakistan team were stunned. Their fans even more so. It was a loss, hard to swallow. Pakistan had choked incredibly. The bitter memories of losing to India in T20 World Cup opener where their team failed to defend 48 in 3 overs came back to haunt them. Pakistan’s batters had failed them this time. They lost by a run while chasing 131, that too against Zimbabwe. Nothing made sense anymore.

Despite the loss and back-to-back setbacks in the T20 World Cup, cricket fans from Pakistan gathered on Twitter to express their disappointment through memes and criticism.

Dare we say, it was a meltdown of epic proportions.

Pakistan fans now hope for a miracle in order to stay in the hunt for the next round.

first published: October 28, 2022, 09:47 IST
last updated: October 28, 2022, 09:59 IST

