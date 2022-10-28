Pakistan Twitter Had an Epic Meltdown After Shock Defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Pakistan fans were in for a rude shock after Zimbabwe produced one of the biggest upsets in this year’s T20 World Cup when they defeated Babar Azam’s men by just 1 run in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan had all of 131 to chase and bag an “easy" victory but Zimbabwe kept things tight from the get-go and dismissed their dangerous openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early on.

Even then, Pakistan’s chase looked on course when Shan Masood, who made 44, put on a 52-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shadab Khan.

But Sikandar Raza broke the stand with Shadab’s wicket and was to be Pakistan’s tormentor-in-chief, returning figures of 3-25.

Needing three on the final ball, new batsman Shaheen Shah Afridi scrambled for a double but got run out at the striker’s end as Zimbabwe’s players erupted in celebration.

Pakistan team were stunned. Their fans even more so. It was a loss, hard to swallow. Pakistan had choked incredibly. The bitter memories of losing to India in T20 World Cup opener where their team failed to defend 48 in 3 overs came back to haunt them. Pakistan’s batters had failed them this time. They lost by a run while chasing 131, that too against Zimbabwe. Nothing made sense anymore.

Despite the loss and back-to-back setbacks in the T20 World Cup, cricket fans from Pakistan gathered on Twitter to express their disappointment through memes and criticism.

Dare we say, it was a meltdown of epic proportions.

Pakistan fans now hope for a miracle in order to stay in the hunt for the next round.

