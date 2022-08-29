Pakistan Twitter's Hilarious Live Commentary During India-Pak Match is Comedy Gold

Pakistan Twitter is a goldmine for memes. Yes, our arch-rivals, who we wish to defeat in cricket with all our might and wit every time we meet them on the field have got plenty of sense of humour up their sleeves. Remember when Pakistan lost to India in the 2019 World Cup and their fans gave us an evergreen meme in “Ekdum se waqt badal gaye, jazbaat badal gaye" or the “disappointed fan," who is still our best companion in expressing our feelings whenever things go south?

Pakistan met India once again on Sunday in Asia Cup and the encounter kept everyone on the edge of their seats, to put it mildly. Chasing Pakistan’s modest 148, Indians were kept quiet for long by Pakistan’s Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan before Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took control of the proceedings and pushed the game to the very last over. Pandya, built with the nerves of steel, saw India through with two deliveries to spare by smoking a six to Mohammad Nawaz.

To say that the fans from both nations had an absolute meltdown on the microblogging site Twitter during the clash is an understatement.

But the live commentary done by the Pakistani fans through the course of the much-awaited match, as rightly pointed out by @notmanoj in an Instagram post, is a genre of its own.

We have put together a few tweets that may need your attention.

Hardik Pandya was awarded Player of the Match for his all-rounded show. Pandya stayed unbeaten for 33 while he registered 3/25 figures with the ball.

