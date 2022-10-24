Pakistan Twitter's Hilarious Memes During Their Defeat to India in T20 World Cup are Everything

Pakistan came achingly close to winning against India in the T20 World Cup match at the MCG on Sunday but Virat Kohli had other plans. Kohli slammed an unbeaten 82* after India were down and out while chasing Pakistan’s 160. With 31/4 on the board, Kohli found a partner in Hardik Pandya who stood by him for a 113-run-partnership that changed the course of the run chase.

Of course, the big game wasn’t bereft of controversies as the last over of the high-octane encounter bowled by Mohammad Nawaz produced moments in favour of India, much to the disappointment of the Pakistani team and their fans. Nawaz was given 16 runs to defend. A six deposited by Kohli was called a no ball by umpires, and three runs completed by Kohli on the subsequent free-hit were counted as three byes despite him being castled by Nawaz- it wasn’t Pakistan’s day, in short.

Also Read: ‘We Got Robbed’: Pakistani Twitter Had a Meltdown Over ‘Controversial’ No Ball to Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Amid the drama on the field and burning hashtags on social media, a section of Pakistani cricket fans that was doing the live commentary of the match yielded some hilarious memes.

Also Read: Ashwin Calmly Leaving Wide Against Pakistan On Last Ball of Match Was an ‘Underrated’ Move

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and lauded Kohli for his efforts at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Master Blaster said that it was Kohli’s best innings of his life. He also wrote about Kohli’s sensational six on the fifth ball of the penultimate over by Haris Rauf.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here