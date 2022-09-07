Pakistan Twitter's Savage 'Goodbye' to India With Airport Memes after Sri Lanka's Emphatic Win

Pakistan Twitter and banter go hand in hand. The players of rival cricketing nations may heap praises on their opponents on every occasion they get, but the fans on either side of the border do not seem to miss any opportunity to take shots at each other. So when India faced a deflating loss at the hands of spirited Sri Lanka, virtually ending the Aisa Cup 2022 race for Rohit Sharma’s men, Pakistan fans knew exactly how to bid goodbye to their arch-rivals: by seeing them off at the airport.

What’s the joke here, you ask? That the Indians have qualified for the airport if not for the Aisa Cup finale. With that out of the way, here’s what the fans from Pakistan (some from India too!) tweeted.

India posted a stiff target on the scoreboard after skipper Rohit Sharma rose to the occasion and added 72 out of India’s 173/8. Sri Lanka got off to a flying start and the match seemed done and dusted as the opening pair Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendi added fast-paced 97. Yuzvendra Chahal’s three quick wickets and one scalped by Ravichandran Ashwin brought back mighty hopes in the Indian camp. Those, however, were short-lived. Dasun Shanaka (33*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) stayed rooted and took Sri Lanka comfortably over the winning line with delivery to spare.

