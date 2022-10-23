Pakistan University Issues Notice to Institute After 'Immoral' Dance Video Goes Viral

Pakistan’s Khyber Medical University (KMU) issued a notice to Peshawar’s NCS University System after a video of a dance event went viral on social media. According to a report by The Dawn, the event took place at the end of the three-day Hunar Mela arranged by the Thirteen Event Planners. Also, videos that were shared on social media showed a girl wearing a tight-fitted dress while she was singing and dancing on the stage. This garnered criticism. Here is the video:

In a press note, the university termed the event “unethical and immoral." Not only this but they also sought an explanation from the NCS director.

Responding to the incident, KMU, stated that it had taken “serious notice" of the event after the video went viral. “Conducting such activities with the logo and the name of KMU on the stage is quite objectionable. All educational institutes are bound to maintain ethical and moral standards and sanctity of institutes during the curricular and co-curricular activities," it said.

Meanwhile, two Instagram Reels shot on the premises of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple caused an uproar in Madhya Pradesh. The state’s home minister, Narottam Mishra criticised Instagram content creators who record videos of themselves using Bollywood songs in the background at temples, reported ANI. One of the IG Reels, showed a woman offering to Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum with a Bollywood song playing in the background. The lines ‘lakhon mile par koi tumsa na mila’ from the Mere Yaara song of Sooryavanshi can be heard playing in the background.

The second video showed a young woman dancing to the song ‘Nagada Sang Dhol Baje’ on the temple premises. The videos went viral on social media and were seen as something that can hurt the religious sentiments of many people.

