Pakistan Woman Falls in Love With Driver's Gear Changing Style, Marries Him

When it comes to love, it knows no bounds. Wondering what are we talking about? In Pakistan, a woman fell in love with a driver and their unusual love story is sure to leave you intrigued. In an interview with Daily Pakistan, the woman spoke candidly about why she fell in love with her now husband. She revealed it was the latter’s technique of changing the gears in a car that attracted her towards him.

The woman, who is now married to her former driver, admitted to wanting to hold his hand as he changed gears in the car. She continued by saying how much she admired the way he used to move his hands when shifting gears and how she often felt the urge to grab his hands.

Advertisement

In addition, the woman was asked to dedicate a song to her husband. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho Aur Chabi Kho Jaye – she dedicated this track to their love story, was the song she chose. She even hummed a few lines from the song for her lover. In addition, the husband jokingly said, “Chabi Gum." He laughed and responded that the car had also been stolen.

In another strange love and marriage story from Pakistan, a 52-year-old teacher married his 20-year-old undergraduate student after they both fell in love. The teacher initially turned down the proposal, but after a week, he agreed to marry his student. Zoya Noor, a B.Com undergraduate student, fell for her teacher, Sajid Ali, because of his outgoing personality. Sajid, on the other hand, told Syed that he had no reservations about marrying his student and only asked for a week to fall in love with her.

Both of them stated that their relatives were opposed to their decision of marriage. While the 55-year-old was told he was “too handsome to marry her," the 20-year-old student said she had no regrets after falling in love.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here