Home » News » Buzz » Pakistani Drama's 'Ketchup Nahi Leke Gayi' Scene Serves Husband Goals With Side of Cringe

Pakistani Drama's 'Ketchup Nahi Leke Gayi' Scene Serves Husband Goals With Side of Cringe

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 11:21 IST

Pakistan

Zoya storming away with a few slices of pizza and apparently very heartbreakingly, no ketchup, has been going viral. (Credits: Screengrab from YouTube/ARY Digital HD)
Zoya storming away with a few slices of pizza and apparently very heartbreakingly, no ketchup, has been going viral. (Credits: Screengrab from YouTube/ARY Digital HD)

Pakistani TV series Habs' Zoya and Amir have teamed up with pizza but no-ketchup to set relationship goals. Topped with loads of cringe.

Advertisement

Pakistani TV drama ‘Habs’ has got Twitter debating pizza and ketchup with a side of cringe. Basit and Ayesha’s chemistry on the show is a fan favourite, but a recent scene in the series involving a miffed Zoya storming away with a few slices of pizza and apparently very heartbreakingly, no ketchup, has been going viral on Twitter. Zoya’s husband Amir is the one to point out this grievous affair in a line that has become a full meme by now. “Ketchup bhi nahi leke gayi woh," he laments, before angrily demanding to know, “aap logo ko ho kya gaya hai?" If it sounds familiar, you might be thinking of Baghban’s “rula diya na bechari ko?" scene.

Now a lot has been said on the internet about wife guys following the Adam Levine and Ned Fulmer cheating scandals, but you can’t argue this isn’t “husband goals" right here. Some people in the world are looking for love, some aren’t, but we’re all probably looking for someone to notice it when we storm out of rooms with multiple slices of pizza but no ketchup.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Adding to the husband goals, later in the episode, Amir himself brings some ketchup to Zoya. “Mood toh theek karo, dekho main tumhare liye ketchup bhi leke aya hoon," he urges her.

Zoya has her ketchup. All is right with the world.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: October 08, 2022, 11:18 IST
last updated: October 08, 2022, 11:21 IST