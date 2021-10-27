Pakistani Fans Chant 'Security, Security' After Thrashing New Zealand in T20 World Cup

The Pakistan cricket team seems to be all-in for the race to raise the T20 World Cup trophy as skipper Babar Azam’s men won two out of two matches when they defeated New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday. The win by Pakistan’s ‘Men in Green’ also made the team’s fans remember the last month’s cancelled Pakistan tour by New Zealand after the latter had cited ‘security concerns.’ The team’s win was the perfect time for fans to “avenge" the bitter memories of the abandoned tour. While the mockery began on social media, Pakistani cricket fans present at the stadium went a step ahead and chanted ‘security, security’ after the team thrashed the Black Caps. The chants were heard loud and clear as the Black Caps were seen going out towards the dugout after the match ended.

Check out the viral videos below:

To refresh one’s memory, the New Zealand cricket team had abandoned their first-ever tour of Pakistan in 18 years ahead of the first ODI contest in September citing security concerns. The Pakistan Cricket Board had then issued a statement saying they were willing to continue with the series and that the Prime Ministers of both the nation had spoken regarding the security in place for the Black Caps.

After the much-anticipated tour of New Zealand was cancelled, fans and notable figures in Pakistan had reacted sharply to the news.

The PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had slammed the New Zealand Cricket for backing out of the tour at the last minute after the latter cited a ‘security alert’ from their government back home.

“Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC," Raja had tweeted.

NZ cricket board and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, however, had supported the decision to pull back saying “player safety has to be paramount."

