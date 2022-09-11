Pakistani Fans Thrashing Their Own Team During Asia Cup Final Against Sri Lanka is Peak Internet

From 58/5 to 170/6, Sri Lanka put up a real show with the bat in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Pakistan as Bhanuka Rajapaksa led a superb fightback to remain unbeaten on 71. Then, Pramod Madhushan and Wanindu Hasaranga bowled exceptional spells and ran through the Pakistan batting lineup. The Sri Lankan fielders, stationed around the ground, gave it their everything to keep Pakistani runs in check. A combined team effort helped Sri Lanka bring up an exciting win for Dasun Shanaka’s camp at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan, in their response, could only muster 147 runs.

Pakistani fans, who have been actively involved in the tournament given their team cruised to the finals, (and eliminated India along their journey) were back to thrashing, except, it was Babar Azam’s men who were at the receiving end after they were defeated comprehensively by dominant Sri Lanka by 23 runs on Sunday night.

Plenty of emotions were experienced by fans. We mean it.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam opted to bowl first in the summit clash of this continental tournament. Sri Lanka were unchanged for the final and put faith in the eleven that defeated Pakistan on Friday.

