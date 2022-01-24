Pakistani Journalist Chand Nawab Rides Camel to Report on Karachi Weather, Wins Hearts

Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab continues to include elements of fun in his quirky news reports and this time he was seen enjoying a camel ride. The Karachi Today news reporter talked about Karachi’s weather while showing his viewers how the winds in the city continue to blow. A video shared on Twitter by journalist Naila Inayat shows Nawab riding a camel as he reported how Karachi’s weather for the day was all windy. Sharing the video on the microblogging website, Naila tweeted, “Chand Nawab reporting on Karachi’s dusty winter winds. Warns ‘doblay-patlay’ (thin) people that they can be blown away by the dust storm."

The two-minute 17-second video starts with Chand reporting from the ground as he tells his viewers about an upcoming sand storm. Giving an honest description of the effects of the gusty winds, Nawab says in Urdu, “Karachi’s weather is very pleasant and cool and cold wind is blowing. People from cities can come to see this storm. My hair is flying, sand is going into my mouth and I can’t open my eyes." The reporter, who inspired Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, went on to say, “Skinny and weak people should not come to the seashore today, otherwise they will fly with the wind." However, Nawab was quite enjoying the weather as he later hopped onto a camel and added that he is not on an exotic tour in the Middle East but rather relishing the weather of Karachi. Nawab goes on to say Karachi’s weather is so nice, and people are coming out to enjoy the cool breeze.

The city of Karachi was hit with strong winds last week. According to a report by Dawn, Karachi experienced strong winds blowing in the city at 25-30 knots (1kn equals 1.852 kilometres per hour) as the result of a steep pressure gradient. The incident also proved fatal as at least four people died in separate incidents of wall and roof collapse in Karachi, reported Dawn.

