Pakistani Major's Tweet in Punjabi Condoling Bipin Rawat's Death is a Message of Peace

The entire country was joined together in grief on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper carrying India’s Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and several other senior army personnel crashed into the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu. Condolences poured in from all quarters- be it civilians, army personnel and politicians who remembered Rawat for his services to his motherland while paying their respects to him. Amidst all this, a Twitter exchange between a former Indian army official and a Pakistani army Major has been going viral. The duo’s conversation has gone viral as the internet praised the camaraderie and the sense of humanity and goodwill in the hearts of army personnel inspite of border demarcation.

Brigadier RS Pathania, an former war veteran of India took to Twitter to express his respect and condolences for CDS Rawat after news of his passing came.

Adil Raja, a former Major with the Pakistani army condoled CDS Rawat’s death in the thread. He wrote, “Sir please accept my heartfelt condolences." Brig Pathania replied to him, “Thank you Adil. That’s what is expected from a soldier. Salute you."

Raja replied to this with a heartfelt tweet. “Off-course sir, it’s the decent thing to do as a soldier. Again, sorry for your loss sir.

In our Punjabi folklore they say, “dushman maray te khushian na manawoo, kadday sajna v mar jaana"

Means: “Don’t celebrate the deaths of your enemies as some day friends would also die".

Replying to this beautiful thought on humanity, Pathania wrote, “Thank you again Adil. I understand Punjabi and speak it as well. 🙂

We are enemies on the battlefield. Off that, let’s be civil to each other if we cannot be friends."

The duo’s heartfelt discussion was liked and admired by many who praised the thoughts behind the tweets and wished for peace. India and Pakistan could be enemies at the forefront of their borders but off the battlefield, humanity is a trait which is essential for the good of the world, despite borders dividing us as countries.

The mortal remains of the CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat are expected to arrive in Delhi on a military plane by Thursday evening. Rawat and 11 other persons on board passed away after the terrible tragedy. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington.

